William Charles Nelson, 95, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Northampton County, North Carolina, and was a member of Central Avenue Baptist Church. He retired from Crucible Steel and was a retired staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, where he served in World War II.

He was preceded in death by a son, William Joseph Nelson; two stepsons, Randal Burdette and Dennis Burdette; and his parents, Charles Buxton Nelson and Mamie Sue Horton Nelson.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Nelson; a daughter, Nancy Adkins; seven stepchildren, Rita Regan, Diane Boone, Faye Pack, Donna Burdette, Billy Burdette, James Burdette and Rhonda Olliges; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Robert Olliges Sr. officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019
