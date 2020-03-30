William David Edwards, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.
He was born July 6, 1934, in Uno and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and retired after 30 years as a teacher and administrator with the Hardin County Board of Education. He was a loving father, devoted grandfather, respected educator and a fishing and gardening enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mattie Burks Edwards; and six siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline Scott Edwards; his two children, Melanie Bowers and Chris Edwards; six grandchildren, Jill Barnes, Aislynn Barnes, Chase Barnes, Jackson Edwards, Colton Edwards and Anna Grace Bowers; and a sister, Jane Ann-Lang.
The service will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, on Brown Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020