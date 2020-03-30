William David Edwards

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David Edwards.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

William David Edwards, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.

He was born July 6, 1934, in Uno and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and retired after 30 years as a teacher and administrator with the Hardin County Board of Education. He was a loving father, devoted grandfather, respected educator and a fishing and gardening enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mattie Burks Edwards; and six siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline Scott Edwards; his two children, Melanie Bowers and Chris Edwards; six grandchildren, Jill Barnes, Aislynn Barnes, Chase Barnes, Jackson Edwards, Colton Edwards and Anna Grace Bowers; and a sister, Jane Ann-Lang.

The service will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, on Brown Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.