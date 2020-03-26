Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Dennis May. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary





Bill was in the U.S. Air Force and served as an air frame repair mechanic. After earning his GED, he attended Hutchison Jr. College and received his Associates Degree in Drafting. He retired from Gates Rubber Company as an engineer.



He was an avid fisherman, fishing in BASS club tournaments. He hunted small game in Kansas, geese and ducks in Colorado and dove and deer in Kentucky. He loved to go to deer camps and enjoyed camaraderie around an open fire.



Later in life, he hung out at the Rineyville Grill most mornings, being known for wearing his Crocodile Dundee hat and bibbed overalls.



He attended Severns Valley Baptist Church and loved to travel.



He was preceded in death by his father, Sheridan May; his mother and stepfather, Hazel and Harold Burch Sr.; and a brother, Harold May.



Survivors include his wife, Carol Frances Koon May; two sons and their wives, Jeffrey Scott and Chariti May and Michael Timothy and Gina May; two brothers and their wives, Robert and Betty May and Darrell and Cindy May; a sister-in-law, Sharon May; and four grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Cody and Christian May.



Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2020

