William E. "Bill" Tucker
William E. "Bill" Tucker, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Viola, Tennessee, served in the U.S. Army and was the owner and operator of Tucker Motors for six years. He was a member of First Christian Church, Morrison Lodge No. 76 F&AM and Kosair Shriners in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ora M. Tucker; and his mother, Anna Mae Swoape.

Survivors include his son, David Tucker of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kimberly Sandfer of Hardin County; a brother, Robert (Mona) Tucker of Great Falls, Montana; seven grandchildren, Brandon Marker, William Wayne Tucker, David Bartholemew Tucker, James Lee Tucker, Aleia Rose Baker, Krystle Marker and Kody Claycomb; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Chris Kiger officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kosair Charities.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
