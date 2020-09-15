William E. "Bill" Tucker, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Viola, Tennessee, served in the U.S. Army and was the owner and operator of Tucker Motors for six years. He was a member of First Christian Church, Morrison Lodge No. 76 F&AM and Kosair Shriners in Louisville.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ora M. Tucker; and his mother, Anna Mae Swoape.



Survivors include his son, David Tucker of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kimberly Sandfer of Hardin County; a brother, Robert (Mona) Tucker of Great Falls, Montana; seven grandchildren, Brandon Marker, William Wayne Tucker, David Bartholemew Tucker, James Lee Tucker, Aleia Rose Baker, Krystle Marker and Kody Claycomb; and several great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Chris Kiger officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kosair Charities.



