William Earl Day, 76, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.



Earl was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Elizabethtown, to Faurest and Marie Tabor Day. He married Peggy Dukes Day on Aug. 27, 1966. They had a son, William Earl Day Jr. (Billy), who married Kimberly Daniels Day and gave them two grandchildren, Kevin William and Elizabeth Paige.



Earl attended Campbellsville (College) University and graduated with his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1995, alongside his son and daughter-in-law. He worked for LG&E for 32 years and after retiring, began a second career as a courier for The Cecilian Bank, where everyone lovingly knew him as "Mr. Earl."



He was a proud member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and as a Christian, lived his life as a witness so others could see Jesus through his life. He was a people person and was loved and admired by everyone he met. He was known for his quick wit, beautiful bass voice, his weekend day trips in his Mustang with Peggy and his compassionate spirit.



Earl was preceded in death by his father, Faurest; his mother, Gladys Marie; and his sister, Alice Day Shepperson.



Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy (Dukes) Day; his son, Billy and daughter-in-law, Kim; two grandchildren, Kevin and Elizabeth; his two sisters, Carolyn Best and Janice Priddy; a brother-in-law, David Dukes (Barbara); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be private with burial in Hardin Memorial Park.



A celebration of life service will be held for all family and friends at a later date.



Donations may be sent to The Cecilian Bank for the Earl Day Legacy Scholarship for second- and third-generation students who will attend Campbellsville University.



