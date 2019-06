William "Bill" Earl Gillock, 76, of Marthaville, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, he and Emily's 33rd wedding anniversary.He was born Sept. 17, 1942, to Chester Earl Gillock and Gertrude Logsdon Gillock in Hardin County.Bill retired with 30 years in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Force chief during the Vietnam War , as well as touring many countries throughout his military career. He proudly served his country and was extremely honored to be a veteran. After being honorably discharged, he became an avid golfer, he truly had a passion for golf, no matter the circumstances, and he's been known to brave the weather, once he even had to wait for the course to unfreeze before he was able to play. He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Earl and Gertrude Gillock.Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Emily Parent Gillock; four sons, Slugger Gillock and his wife, Paige, Beaux Rutledge and his wife, April, Frank Fertitta and Chris Fertitta and his wife, Kari; a daughter, Donna Pryse and her husband, Kevin; 11 grandchildren, Madison Gillock, Bailey Gillock, Sydney Gillock, Austin Gillock, Brooklyn Rutledge, Emily Rutledge, Lindsay Levine and her husband, John, Michael Fertitta and his wife, Rosa, Emily Fertitta, Addie Fertitta and Nicholas Fertitta; a great-grandchild, Margot Lorraine Levine; and three sisters, Brenda Gillock, Sue Nunn and her husband, Marty, and Rita Riggs and her husband, Stanley.Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Baack and Benny Moore.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Bill's name to the .