William Edward Storemski, 89, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



Mr. Storemski was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus with St. Brigid Catholic Church, an avid pinochle player and a die-hard fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He was a Vietnam veteran who served as a surgical technician while serving in the United States Army. He continued his work as a srgical technician after the military, working for Hardin Memorial Hospital and the Elizabethtown Surgical Center.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gerda I. Storemski; two sisters, Cecilia Koc and Valeria Ruzic; and a brother, Benedict Storemski.



He is survived by his wife, Bernadita Gaza Storemski of Radcliff; three daughters, Dorothy (Mike) Coen of Bardstown, Karen Landis of Elizabethtown and Susan Storemski of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Lauren (Nicole) Coen, Michael E. Coen Jr., Kyle D. Landis and Brooke Coen; and a stepgranddaughter, Ari Elise Catan; two stepsons, Allen G. Catan and Darrell G. Liwanag; and a stepdaughter, Celestine G. Catan.



The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff with Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .



