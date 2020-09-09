William F. "Billy" Moore, 62, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.



He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Elizabethtown. He was a retired auto mechanic and a friend to all he met.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Corky" and Dorothy Moore; and a brother, Larry Light.



Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Regena Breeding Moore; a son, Paris "J.R." Moore; a granddaughter, Tiffany Moore; three sisters, Sue Banks, Judy Wimsatt and Pam Hill; two brothers, Arthur and David Light; and a host of family and friends both here and in Alabama.



Cremation was chosen with a private celebration of his life Sunday in Vine Grove.

