1/
William F. "Billy" Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. "Billy" Moore, 62, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Elizabethtown. He was a retired auto mechanic and a friend to all he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Corky" and Dorothy Moore; and a brother, Larry Light.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Regena Breeding Moore; a son, Paris "J.R." Moore; a granddaughter, Tiffany Moore; three sisters, Sue Banks, Judy Wimsatt and Pam Hill; two brothers, Arthur and David Light; and a host of family and friends both here and in Alabama.

Cremation was chosen with a private celebration of his life Sunday in Vine Grove.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 9 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved