William Friedrich "Billy" Hartwich, 53, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, Feb, 23, 2019, at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Friedrich "Billy" Hartwich.
He was born June 9, 1965, the son of Guenter Siegfried and Gerlinde Andrecht Hartwich. Mr. Hartwich was a veteran of the United States Army and a 1983 graduate of North Hardin High School.
Mr. Hartwich was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by two daughters, Sarah and Savannah Hartwich, both of Rineyville; his mother, Gerlinde Hartwich of Radcliff; two sisters, Linda LeClair, and her husband, Michael, and Sandy Jonston, and her husband, Steven, all of Vine Grove; two nieces, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors are at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central, 2501 N. Dixie Blvd., Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the for Breast Cancer Awareness online at https://ww5.komen.org.
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019