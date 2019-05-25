William "Bill" G. Baker, 56, of Radcliff, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Bill was a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, and the service manager at Swope Hyundai.
He is survived by his four siblings, Teresa Caver of Elizabethtown, Cindy (David) Combs of Elizabethtown, Ralph (Tammy) Baker Jr. of Campbellsville and Jimmy (April) Baker of Elizabethtown; his girlfriend, Jackie Gardner of Brandenburg and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 26, 2019