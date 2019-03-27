William Greg Loyall, 57, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He grew up in Magnolia and worked for Canteen Food Service for more than 35 years. He was a member of New Hope Community Church, where he was the Praise Team drummer. He loved space, aeronautics and music, and was a dedicated husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Martha Shofner Loyall.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Diane Hanna Loyall; three sons, John Greggory (Brianna) Loyall of Clarkson, Ben Loyall and Stephen Loyall, both of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Caleb Loyall; and a sister, Doreen Loyall of Hodgenville.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Community Church with Phillip Quesenberry officiating. Burial is scheduled at a later date in Rineyville Community Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church and continues until time of service.
