He grew up in Magnolia and worked for Canteen Food Service for more than 35 years. He was a member of New Hope Community Church, where he was the Praise Team drummer. He loved space, aeronautics and music, and was a dedicated husband and father.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Martha Shofner Loyall.



Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Diane Hanna Loyall; three sons, John Greggory (Brianna) Loyall of Clarkson, Ben Loyall and Stephen Loyall, both of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Caleb Loyall; and a sister, Doreen Loyall of Hodgenville.



A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Community Church with Phillip Quesenberry officiating. Burial is scheduled at a later date in Rineyville Community Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church and continues until time of service.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

