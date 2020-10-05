William H. Daugherty, 72, of Custer, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Breckonridge Health Inc. in Hardinsburg.
He was born in Hardinsburg to Jack and Loreen Coogle Daughtery.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Smith.
He is survived by a sister, Dana (Chuck) Sprinkle of Cecilia; a niece, Tracy (David) Jenkins of Big Clifty; a nephew, Kevin Sprinkle of Cecilia; and a great-nephew, Tyler Jenkins of Big Clifty.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bill Rounsaville officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Because of COVID-19, the funeral home requires that every visitor wear a mask or face cover.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.