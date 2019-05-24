Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph "Bill" Jackson Sr.. View Sign Service Information BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG 198 LAWRENCE STREET Brandenburg , KY 40108 (270)-422-2115 Send Flowers Obituary

William Joseph "Bill" Jackson Sr., 83, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hickory Hills Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Hendersonville, Tennessee.



Bill was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Fort Knox to the late Arch William and Frances Virginia Allen Jackson.



Bill was a farmer, real estate broker and auctioneer throughout his life. He was a deacon and choir member of Buck Grove Baptist Church and a member of the former Meade County Lions Club and Harrison Masonic Lodge No. 122 F&AM.



Survivors include his wife, Judy Ann Jackson; four children, Jennene (Jed) Painter of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Cheri (Tony) Sander of Madison, Alabama, Vanessa (Danny) Gentry of Sulphur, Louisiana, and Jody (Beth) Jackson of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Jessica and Andy Oliveras, Justin Painter, Danielle and Derek Sander, Michael Jardell and Evan Jackson; a sister-in-law, Diane Medley; and several loving nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Monday, May 27, at Buck Grove Baptist Church in Ekron. Burial follows in Buck Grove Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 26, in the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg and continues at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. William Joseph "Bill" Jackson Sr., 83, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hickory Hills Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Hendersonville, Tennessee.Bill was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Fort Knox to the late Arch William and Frances Virginia Allen Jackson.Bill was a farmer, real estate broker and auctioneer throughout his life. He was a deacon and choir member of Buck Grove Baptist Church and a member of the former Meade County Lions Club and Harrison Masonic Lodge No. 122 F&AM.Survivors include his wife, Judy Ann Jackson; four children, Jennene (Jed) Painter of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Cheri (Tony) Sander of Madison, Alabama, Vanessa (Danny) Gentry of Sulphur, Louisiana, and Jody (Beth) Jackson of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Jessica and Andy Oliveras, Justin Painter, Danielle and Derek Sander, Michael Jardell and Evan Jackson; a sister-in-law, Diane Medley; and several loving nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Monday, May 27, at Buck Grove Baptist Church in Ekron. Burial follows in Buck Grove Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 26, in the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg and continues at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may be made to , Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.