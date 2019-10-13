William L. "Bill" Garrison, 85, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Bill professed faith at an early age and was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. The lifelong farmer was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from Dow Corning and an avid fisherman that loved trips to Dale Hollow Lake. He was a wonderful uncle that loved all his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Pearl McMahan Garrison; and a sister, Lones Marie Garrison Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Ard Garrison; a stepson, Greg (Sharon) Butler of Prospect; two brothers, Harold (Ella) Garrison of Sonora and Kenneth (Jorene) Garrison of Florida; and several very special nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at South Fork Baptist Church near Hodgenville with burial following in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Condolences may also be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019