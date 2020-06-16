William Lafayette Wilson
William Lafayette Wilson, 101, of Magnolia, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was a deacon emeritus at Magnolia Baptist Church, where he proudly taught Sunday School for more than 50 years, a 60-plus year member of Gavel Lodge No. 570 F&AM in Magnolia, retired from the Kentucky Highway Department, a proud World War II Army veteran and a lifelong farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Obie W. and Bessie Mae Devore Wilson; and two brothers, Max Wilson and Edwin Wilson.

Survivors include his wife, of 76 years, Faye Cobb Wilson; two daughters, Janet Atwell of Magnolia and Peggy (Gary) Ross Benham of Brandenburg; a son, Billy (Connie) Wilson of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Friday, June 19, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brothers Gary Talley and Mark Tarrence officiating. Burial with full military honors follows in Knoxes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Hart County.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Thursday with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. EDT and continues from 10 a.m. EDT until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
(270) 324-3291
