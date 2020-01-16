Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Larry McKinley. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 215 North Walnut Street Upton , KY 42784 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

William Larry McKinley, 84, of Upton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born April 5, 1935, in Campbellsville to Alva and Ruth McKinley. He was a 1953 graduate of Sonora High School, his senior year he was senior editor of the yearbook. Larry received his bachelor's degree from Campsbellville University and business degree from Bowling Green Business College. He taught at North Hardin from August 1957 until June 1975 and worked at Hardin County Board of Education March 1, 1980 to March 1, 1999. He and his wife, Kitty, owned and ran Rider's Bestway in Upton and he was a longtime member of Upton Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and was known for his precious, heartfelt prayers. Larry was entrepreneur of Larry's Dance Barn in Leitchfield, Mammoth Opry in Cave City, Bonn Theater in Bonnieville and Upton Pool Hall in Upton. He served in The National Guard and was a member of Upton Masonic Lodge F & AM No. 749 Kosair Temple and Scottish Rite.



He was preceded in death by his father, Alva McKinley; his mother, Ruth Whitney Rider; and a stepfather, Leon Rider and his wife, Mary "Kitty" Wagner Burke McKinley.



Survivors include two daughters, Vivian (Aaron) Johnson of Madisonville and Vera Burke Lively of Munfordville; two sons, Jimmie McKinley of Elizabethtown and Bill (Susan) McKinley of Bonnieville; seven grandchildren, Andy Johnson, Alison Johnson, Jason McKinley, Heather (Chadd) McKinley Barton, Laura Ann (Steven) McKinley Vittitoe, Captain Kyle McKinley of U.S. Army, and Warren Lee Lively; six great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Al (Ruth Ann) Rider of Elizabethtown; a brother-in-law, Doc Burke of Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Burke Knowton of Ohio and Carol Ann (Roger) Burke Greer of Georgia; an aunt, Anna Jean Rider; two caregivers, Rhonda Stasel and Mary Hornback; and many nieces, nephews, cousins extended church family and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. EST Monday, Jan, 20, at Upton Baptist Church in Upton with the Rev. J.D. Shipp officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EST Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST Sunday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton and continues from 9 a.m. EST until time of service Monday at the church.



The family requests memorial contributions be given to Upton Baptist Church Youth Group, c/o Upton Baptist Church, 511 College St. Upton, Ky. 42784.

