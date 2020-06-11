William Lee "Pete" Bush, 81, passed away peacefully with family members Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He worked 19 years for E'town Time/Ingraham/Bussman. For the next 25 years, he was a self-employed finish grade man. He put the finishing touch on many lawns in E'town, Radcliff and Louisville. He also farmed, raising beef cattle for many years and also loved raising a garden. He was loving, hardworking, a provider and family protector. He was a mentor with patience in his own way to his children and grandchildren. He was very competitive, loved playing games, Mexican train, Rook and cornhole, with family and friends. He loved to be outdoors fishing and hunting. He loved UofL sports and NASCAR. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Bryson; his father, William Robert Bush; a brother, Billy Bush; and a sister, Bettie Baker.



Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Julia Bewley Bush; his son, Douglas (Judith) Bush of Lincoln, Nebraska; two daughters, Denise Lewis of Elizabethtown and Diana (Jeffrey) Skees of Beaver Creek, Ohio; five grandchildren, two great-grandsons; and two brothers, Morris (Geri) Bush of Louisville and Irvin (Mable) Bush of Reisel, Texas.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Joe Thomas officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Brown Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial follows in Mount Zion Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Family is encouraging masks to be worn at the funeral home.



