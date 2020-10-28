William Leslie Headspeth, 84, formerly of Boston, Massachusetts, went from labor to rest Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Norton Hospital downtown in Louisville.



William worked for the Boston school systems as a teacher and administrator from 1967-2004. With a hunger and thirst for knowledge, in 1983 he earned his doctorate in education.



Knowing the lasting bonds of brotherhood, he also was an active member of KAPPA ALPHA PSI Fraternity. At an early age, the foundation was laid for William when he made his profession of faith at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and later joined up with People's Baptist Church in Boston, Massachusetts.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Paul and Hattie Headspeth; two brothers, Leonard and Amos Headspeth; and two sisters, Nellie Brown and Dora Headspeth.



Left to mourn his passing is a sister, Mary Cooper of Radcliff ; and a host of nieces and nephews. With no children of his own, William was a surrogate father to a special niece and nephew and his beloved pet, Leo Headspeth.



Service will be held at Brown Funeral Home.



Visitation is open to the public from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, with a private service to follow.





