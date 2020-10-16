1/
William Marvin Bowen
William Marvin Bowen, 56, of Eastview died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

Marvin was born Aug. 2, 1964, to Clyde and Roberta Bowen. Marvin married Amanda Grey Bowen July 21, 1997, in Rineyville.

Marvin was a graduate of the 1982 class at West Hardin High School and was owner and operator of Cutter's Ridge Meat Processing, with his wife Amanda, in Eastview.

Marvin was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Bowen; and a nephew, Aaron Grey.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Amanda Grey Bowen of Eastview; five children, Kassidy, Kelsey, Haylee, Justin and Nathan Bowen, all of Eastview; two brothers, Marshall Bowen (Missy) of Elizabethtown and John Bowen (Michelle) of Cecilia; a sister, Sondra Blair (Ronnie) of Cecilia; his dad, Clyde Bowen (Bonnie) of Elizabethtown; nine nephews, Brandon, Dennis, Anthony, Dakota and Cade Bowen, Andrew and Casey Ernspiker, and Lincoln and Maguire Grey; nine nieces, Lauren Heath, Olivia Bowen, Kaylyn Ward, Haley Bradley, Kayla Cooper, Keisha Goodman, Lauren Smith and Kamron and Bianca Grey; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews, Hadley and Finley Heath, Noah, Addison and Luke Bradley, Corbin Ernspiker, Payton, Paxton and Paige Cooper, Harrison Goodman and Mia Grey.

There will be a remembrance of life meal at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
