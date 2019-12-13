William Pope Beeler, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Norton Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Thompson Beeler; a son, William Pope Beeler Jr.; a daughter, Mary Shannon Beeler Lenox; and a granddaughter.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Lebanon Junction First Christian Church with the Rev. George Forbes officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lebanon Junction First Christian Church or the Pancreatic Cancer Society.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019