William R. Brown, 75, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Morris Brown; four sons, Willie, Jimmy, Troy and Shannon Morris; two daughters, Samantha Morris and Sandra Brown; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services and visitation will be private with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2020
