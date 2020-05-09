William R. Brown, 75, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Morris Brown; four sons, Willie, Jimmy, Troy and Shannon Morris; two daughters, Samantha Morris and Sandra Brown; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services and visitation will be private with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2020