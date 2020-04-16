Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Bill" Hart. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Graveside service 11:00 AM Elizabethtown City Cemetery (family graveside service) Send Flowers Obituary

William R. "Bill" Hart, 89, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.



He was born in Louisville, a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown and graduated from Elizabethtown High School and the University of Kentucky. He was an usher and longtime member of Severns Valley Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a lifelong farmer.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Herman Hart; a daughter, Deborah Hart Myatt; and his parents, William Randall Hart Jr. and Mariann Massie Hart.



Survivors include two sons, William Randy (Dianna) Hart and David (Cathy) Hart of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Susan Hart (Rodney) Crowder of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Myatt (Chad) Raymer, Jason (Hannah) Myatt, Matthew (Kelli) Hart, Hannah (Seth) Plocica, Will Hart, Jaxson Thomas, Dekker Thomas, Darian Rock and Daniel Rock; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Raymer, Jenna Raymer, Makena Myatt, Mason Hart and Grant Hart; a son-in-law, Jerry Myatt; a sister-in-law, Betty Herman Olson; two nieces, Diane Olson Blackmore and Pam Olson Southwick; and his two beloved dogs, Vernie and Spud.



A family graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Elizabethtown City Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating.



Donations can be made to Severns Valley Baptist Church or Hosparus.

