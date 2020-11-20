William "Billy" R. Pierce, 36, of Louisville, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.



He was born in Chicago to Edward Jr. and Janet Blair Pierce. An Army veteran, he was a maintenance worker at the VA Hospital.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his brother, Edward J. (Brandi) Pierce III of Cecilia; and three nieces.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Manakee Funeral Home of Elizabethtown with Brother Jimmy Sutton officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Because of COVID-19, the family asks every visitor wear a mask or face cover, practice social distancing and adhere to the new government guidelines.





