William Ray Thompson, 69, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.



Survivors include his wife, Joanne Newton Thompson; three stepchildren, Lee Ann Beavers, Daniel Harned and David Harned; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



The service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Little Brick Cemetery.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.



