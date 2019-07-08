William Robert "Bill" Haselwood, 89, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hodgenville and a retired farmer. He was foremost a man of God and he was a faithfully devoted father, grandfather and friend to countless individuals. He loved being with family and friends, reminiscing about the "good ole" days and Kentucky basketball.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Haselwood; a sister, Halcie Gupton; a brother, Charles Haselwood; and a grandson, Derek Duggins.
He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Doris J. Gardner Haselwood; three daughters, Carolyn (Denny) Duggins, Carlotta (John) Detre and Jennifer (Bobby) Lewis, all of Hodgenville; a son, Steven (Sheila) Haselwood of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Dr. Josh (Dana) Detre, Dr. Jason (Natalie) Detre, Caitlin and Brooke Lewis, Alana Haselwood and Ali (Toby) Loyall; eight great-grandchildren, Caden Detre, Emily Detre, Ella Grace Detre, Jace Detre, John Abram Detre, Kinsly Noel Detre, Tucker Blake Loyall and Lacey Alexandra Loyall.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Jason Detre, the Rev. Gerald Murphy and Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville KY 42748, Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown KY 42702 or the .
Condolences may be made at www.bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 9, 2019