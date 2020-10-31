William "Billo" Robert Saltsman, 87, of Cecilia, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
Mr. Saltsman was born in 1933 in Bee Spring in Edmonson County. He was retired from the Hardin County School System, the Bullitt County library and Saltsman Electric. He also was a game warden on Fort Knox for several years, a Mason at the Vine Grove No. 603 and Stephensburg masonic lodges, a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of Cecilia Ruritan Club.
He became a member of Red Hill Baptist Church in Radcliff in 1950 and later joined Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church in Cecilia.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Iva Lee (Wimp) Yates Saltsman; a granddaughter, Brittany (Alex) Saltsman-Bell of Mount Washington; a stepdaughter, Tina (Darrell) Bird of Cecilia; a stepson, David (Clarissa) Yates of Cecilia; a daughter-in-law, Marcella Saltsman of Lebanon Junction; a sister, Goldie Clark of Vine Grove; two brothers, Willie (Gloria) Saltsman of Radcliff and Joe (Frankie) Saltsman of Vine Grove; four stepgrandchildren, Brianna (Tyler) Pack of Elizabethtown; Brendan Bird of Elizabethtown; Luke (Hannah) Yates of Cecilia; and Lori (Jake) Larkin of Bowling Green; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Riley Larkin, Reid Larkin and Jackson Pack; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vene and Dalcie Downs Saltsman; his first wife, Wanda Leonard Saltsman; a son, Dale Saltsman; and a brother, Wendell Saltsman.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, a private viewing for family will be held Monday, Nov. 2, before the service with the Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.