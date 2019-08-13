William Thomas "W.T." Snyder, 79, of Sonora, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Upton to Learon and Gladys Goodman Snyder. A U.S. Army veteran. W.T. was a order clerk for Belknap for 27 years and Napa for 15 years and a member of Sonora United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Imogene Miller and Barbara Snyder Houk.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deloris Hornback Snyder of Sonora; a brother-in-law, Butch (Martha) Hornback of Cecilia; a sister-in-law, Norma (David) Alvey of Upton; a brother-in-law, Harold Miller of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Sonora United Methodist Church with Pastor Alicia Akridge officiating. Burial is in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Sonora United Methodist Church.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky or Sonora United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019