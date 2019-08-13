William Thomas “W.T.” Snyder

Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY
42776
(270)-369-7444
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sonora United Methodist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Sonora United Methodist Church
Obituary
William Thomas "W.T." Snyder, 79, of Sonora, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Upton to Learon and Gladys Goodman Snyder. A U.S. Army veteran. W.T. was a order clerk for Belknap for 27 years and Napa for 15 years and a member of Sonora United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Imogene Miller and Barbara Snyder Houk.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deloris Hornback Snyder of Sonora; a brother-in-law, Butch (Martha) Hornback of Cecilia; a sister-in-law, Norma (David) Alvey of Upton; a brother-in-law, Harold Miller of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky or Sonora United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019
