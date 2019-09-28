Willie Lee Carter, Jr., 73, of Leitchfield passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Carter; and a sister, Clara Jean Little.
Mr. Carter was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam war.
Survivors include three children, Rhonda Burton and her husband, Aaron, of Leitchfield, Donna Carter of Louisville, and Anthony Carter of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. Carter is at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019