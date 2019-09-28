Willie Lee Carter Jr.

Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine, KY
View Map
Obituary
Willie Lee Carter, Jr., 73, of Leitchfield passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Carter; and a sister, Clara Jean Little.

Mr. Carter was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam war.

Survivors include three children, Rhonda Burton and her husband, Aaron, of Leitchfield, Donna Carter of Louisville, and Anthony Carter of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mr. Carter is at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019
