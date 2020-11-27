Willie Perine, 93, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Veteran Center in Radcliff.
First Sgt. Perine retired from the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jean Perine; a grandson, Matthew Perine; two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his three sons, Stephen (Janis) Perine of Elizabethtown, Barton (Lisa) Perine of Elizabethtown and Michael Perine of Radcliff; and a grandson, Paul Perine of Elizabethtown.
A private graveside service will be held in North Hardin Memorial Gardens.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.