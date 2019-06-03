Wilma Evelyn "Sue" Parsley Ryan, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Harold Ryan; six daughters, Sharold Moser, Rhonda Tinnell, Pam Larimore, Paula McDaniel, Robin Steere and Melissa Fox; 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 4, 2019