Wilma Jean Wathen Miller, 90, of Elizabethtown, entered her heavenly destination Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.



She was born at home Sept. 12, 1929, in the Duff community of Grayson County, the daughter of the late Caleb A. and Lucretia Templeman Wathen.



Mrs. Miller spent 27 years teaching in the public school system. During World War II, she started her career at age 17 with an emergency teaching certificate issued by Oran P. Lawler. Her first position was at the New Harmony School in Grayson County. Many years later, Mrs. Miller served as a principal at the Shrewsbury School. However, most of her teaching experience was with the Title I program at Clarkson Elementary School. Mrs. Miller always cherished her memories of teaching in the school system.



She was a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church and a former member of Falls of Rough Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Leitchfield.



Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Miller; and a granddaughter, Letitia Haycraft.



Survivors include her six children, Kathy Lowe (Audrey), Greg Miller and Janice Williams (Randy), all of Elizabethtown, Kay Decker (Damon) of Leitchfield, Marilyn Snell (Darrell) of Owensboro and Jo Burden (Sam) of Harned; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, Nov. 2, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Brother Glen Chasteen officiating. Burial follows in Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. CDT Friday and continues from 9 a.m. CDT until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067.