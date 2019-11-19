Wilma Lois "Pudge" Irwin, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Hardin County and a longtime member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Eugene Irwin; a son, Larry Irwin; a sister-in-law, Edith Masters; and her parents, Elmer and Mildred Sherrard Masters.
Survivors include a son, Dale (Michele) Irwin of Elizabethtown; her brother and sister, Gerald Masters and Brenda (Bob) Moore, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Anita Irwin of Lexington; a granddaughter, Sue Anna (Patrick) Garrett of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, Daxton Garrett and Hudson Garrett; and several nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mount Zion Baptist Church with Brother Mike Burnett officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019