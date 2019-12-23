Winnie Belle McKissic, 82, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Post #10281 Auxiliary in Vine Grove, Shamrock Club in Ireland, West Virginia and the Lions Club in Radcliff and Ireland.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph W. McKissic Jr.
She is survived by her three children, Glenn McKissic of Radcliff, Kelli Lucas of Radcliff and Karen (Timothy) Mumford of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Hunter Lucas, Grant Lucas, Brooke Lucas, Gavin Mumford and Brody Mumford; and two nieces, Carolyn Baker and Helen Leeper.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial is at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019