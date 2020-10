Or Copy this URL to Share

Winnie P. Morgan, 84, of Ekron, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.



Survivors including her children, Debbie Boston of Mount Washington and Gary Morgan of Guston; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Ekron Baptist Church in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg and resumes at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

