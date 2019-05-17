Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winstead King W.K. "David" Nichols. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Winstead King "David" W.K. Nichols, 91, of Cecilia, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.



He was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1455 and the retired military Officers Association of America. He retired after 20 years from the U.S. Coast Guard as a chief warrant officer.



He was preceded in death by a son, King Nichols Jr.; and three infant children; his parents, Shelby King and Ola Keith Nichols; and seven brothers and sisters.



Survivors include his wife, Anna Ruth Lewis Nichols; a daughter, Suzanne N. (Owen) Baker; two grandsons, Ethan (Amanda) Baker and Austin Nichols; and two great-grandchildren, Levi and Lillian Baker.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cecilia with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church. There will be a prayer vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home..

