Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winston C. Phillips. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Send Flowers Obituary

Winston C. Phillips, 68, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.



Mr. Phillips was a U.S. Army veteran and was a material technician at R.C.P. Mid/Park in Clarkson. He retired from Fred Meyer West in Fairbanks, Alaska, with 20 years of service.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Phillips III and Clara Dell (Henderson) Phillips; and a son, Winston Phillips Jr.



Survivors include his wife, Loraine Phillips of Leitchfield; two daughters, Tanya (Alfonso) Kelly of Radcliff and Lori Lynn Phillips of Leitchfield; a son, Demetrius Phillips of San Antonio; three brothers, Sidney "Bobby" Phillips, Carl Tate and Johnny A. Phillips, all of San Antonio; two sisters, Peggy Phillips of San Antonio and Jackie Jackson of Dallas; four grandchildren, Jerry Phillips-Smith, LarShawna Morris, Sharod Brunson and Tierra Brunson; four great-grandchildren, Nala Brunson, Kayden Brunson, Mya Kelly and Camelia Kelly; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and God-children.



The funeral is a noon Tuesday, May 21, at Crossroads U.P.C, in Radcliff with the Revs. Wayne Dummitt and Joshua Cooper officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crossroads U.P.C, 182 W. Vine St., Radcliff, KY 40160

Winston C. Phillips, 68, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.Mr. Phillips was a U.S. Army veteran and was a material technician at R.C.P. Mid/Park in Clarkson. He retired from Fred Meyer West in Fairbanks, Alaska, with 20 years of service.He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Phillips III and Clara Dell (Henderson) Phillips; and a son, Winston Phillips Jr.Survivors include his wife, Loraine Phillips of Leitchfield; two daughters, Tanya (Alfonso) Kelly of Radcliff and Lori Lynn Phillips of Leitchfield; a son, Demetrius Phillips of San Antonio; three brothers, Sidney "Bobby" Phillips, Carl Tate and Johnny A. Phillips, all of San Antonio; two sisters, Peggy Phillips of San Antonio and Jackie Jackson of Dallas; four grandchildren, Jerry Phillips-Smith, LarShawna Morris, Sharod Brunson and Tierra Brunson; four great-grandchildren, Nala Brunson, Kayden Brunson, Mya Kelly and Camelia Kelly; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and God-children.The funeral is a noon Tuesday, May 21, at Crossroads U.P.C, in Radcliff with the Revs. Wayne Dummitt and Joshua Cooper officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crossroads U.P.C, 182 W. Vine St., Radcliff, KY 40160 Published in The News-Enterprise on May 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close