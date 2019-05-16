Winston C. Phillips, 68, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Mr. Phillips was a U.S. Army veteran and was a material technician at R.C.P. Mid/Park in Clarkson. He retired from Fred Meyer West in Fairbanks, Alaska, with 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Phillips III and Clara Dell (Henderson) Phillips; and a son, Winston Phillips Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Loraine Phillips of Leitchfield; two daughters, Tanya (Alfonso) Kelly of Radcliff and Lori Lynn Phillips of Leitchfield; a son, Demetrius Phillips of San Antonio; three brothers, Sidney "Bobby" Phillips, Carl Tate and Johnny A. Phillips, all of San Antonio; two sisters, Peggy Phillips of San Antonio and Jackie Jackson of Dallas; four grandchildren, Jerry Phillips-Smith, LarShawna Morris, Sharod Brunson and Tierra Brunson; four great-grandchildren, Nala Brunson, Kayden Brunson, Mya Kelly and Camelia Kelly; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and God-children.
The funeral is a noon Tuesday, May 21, at Crossroads U.P.C, in Radcliff with the Revs. Wayne Dummitt and Joshua Cooper officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crossroads U.P.C, 182 W. Vine St., Radcliff, KY 40160
