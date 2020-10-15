1/1
Woodrow ‘Woody’ Green
Mr. Woodrow "Woody" Green, 72, of Elizabethtown, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Summerville, South Carolina, to Lawton and Hattie Lee Green. Mr. Woodrow Green was known to family and friends as "Woody." He worked at Walmart in Elizabethtown as a maintenance associate and attended Flag Patch Apostolic Holiness Church in Loris, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Regina Sanders and Maddie Davis and Jannie Bell Miller; and three brothers, Lawton Jr., John and Son Green.

He leaves behind to mourn his passing his wife, Doris; four sons, Michael of South Carolina, Carl of North Carolina, Demone (Erica) of Georgia and Lenny Whitehead of Kentucky; a daughter, Jenn Whitehead of Kentucky; a brother, Ashley (Georgia) of Georgia; a sister, Lauretta Lanier (Major Willis) of Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Terry Fenhouse-Hays of Mississippi; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Minister Demone Green officiating.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Because of COVID-19, we require visitors wear a mask or face cover.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
