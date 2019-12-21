Woodrow William Will, 73, of Cecilia, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 22, 1946, in East St. Louis, Illinois. Woody was a loving member and deacon at Cecilia Baptist Church He worked at McDonald Douglas Aircraft Corp. for more than 10 years. In 1966, he went into the U.S. Air Force as a fire control systems mechanic on the F100 Super Saber. While serving in the Air Force, he met Linda Woodring in Madrid, Spain, and they married in 1970. They moved to Cecilia in 1978.
He attended Elizabethtown State Vocational School and finished with a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University. In 1979, he was one of the founding members of the KY 86 Fire Department. Woody taught industrial electricity and worked in maintenance at ECC. In 1984, he became the fire rescue training coordinator with KCTCS until his retirement. He wrote many fire training programs that are currently being used across the state. He was an instrumental part of the Dixie Fire Fighters Association and was editor of the Smoke Signals II newsletter. After retire ment, he went to work for the Hardin County Sheriff's Office as the training coordinator. Because of his passion for the Lord, Woody became the chaplain to all emergency responders.
One of his loves was music. Woody was a part of many choruses and was a proud member of Heart of Kentucky Men's Chorus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Woodring Will; and his parents, Woodrow and Corrine Will.
He is survived by two children, Rachel Will and Woody H. Will and his wife, Amanda, all of Cecilia; a brother, Frank Will of Palm Desert, California; a sister, Ethel Massey of Dupo, Illinois, and three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hailey and Brody.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday at Cecilia Baptist Church with the Rev. Donnie Davis officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Cecilia Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Cecilia Baptist Church for missions.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019