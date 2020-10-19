Yun Sun Hamilton, 68, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Hamilton was a member of Full Gospel Kentucky Korean Church in Radcliff.
She was preceded in death by a son, Tony Larry Swack.
Survivors include her husband, Rickey Hamilton of Radcliff; one daughter, Sarah Hudson of Radcliff; one son, David Hamilton of Ohio; six grandchildren, Alana, Cierra, Mik'ayla, Damian, Darius and Jaydin; and a host of extended family, church family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Hamilton is at noon Friday, Oct. 23, at Full Gospel Kentucky Korean Church, 1012 W. Hill St., Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.