Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Yvonne Kay Braddock Ross, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home.

Survivors include a son, Michael Shayne Ross; a daughter, Daidre Ross Duke; her mother, Grace Lee Atteberry Ross; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Bethesda Ministries in Elizabethtown.

Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 21, 2019
