Yvonne Kay Braddock Ross, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include a son, Michael Shayne Ross; a daughter, Daidre Ross Duke; her mother, Grace Lee Atteberry Ross; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Bethesda Ministries in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 21, 2019