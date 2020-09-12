1/
Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden
Yvonne Sue "Bonnie" Masden, 83, of Louisville died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

Survivors include a son, Steven Sweat; a daughter, Cheryl Willis; two stepdaughters, Tina Thomas and Sallye Bradley; five grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

