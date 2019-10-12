Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zella Sandlin. View Sign Service Information Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dermitt Funeral Home 306 West Main St. Leitchfield , KY View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zella Sandlin, 73, of Eastview went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, Oct. 10 in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Grayson County on March 12, 1946. She was a member of God's Way Church in Leitchfield and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved her Lord Savior Jesus Christ, her family, brothers and sisters in Christ, friends and everyone else.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse W. Gaither and Rosie May Lasley Gaither; four brothers James Robert "Dutch" Gaither, Irvin "Pete" Gaither, Samuel "Sammy" Gaither and Thomas "Tommy" Gaither; and a sister, Katherine Stanton.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wendell Sandlin of Eastview; two sons, Darrell (Mary) Sandlin of Leitchfield and Tracy (Heather) Sandlin of Louisville; a daughter Geneva Rose (Fred) Halberg of Elizabethtown; five brothers Ricky, Danny, Freddy (Anna), Mark and Bobby (Tara) Gaither all of Leitchfield; and three sisters Wilma "Pettie" (Mike) Johnson of Leitchfield, Nellie "Rita" Hardin of Edmonson County and Linda Decker of Leitchfield.



She also is survived by four granddaughters Christin (Tim) Swords of Elizabethtown, Candace (Chip) Halberg of Elizabethtown, Autumn Sandlin of Lebanon Junction and Ariana Sandlin of Rineyville; two great-grandsons, Nolan Halberg of Elizabethtown and Layne Sandlin of Rineyville; a great-granddaughter, Leia Chandler of Rineyville; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at noon today at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Brother Timothy Gage and Brother Gary Gaddie are officiating. Burial is in the McGrew Cemetery.



Visitation resumes at 9 a.m. today until time of services.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the McGrew Church Cemetery Fund.



Condolences may be expressed at Zella Sandlin, 73, of Eastview went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, Oct. 10 in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Grayson County on March 12, 1946. She was a member of God's Way Church in Leitchfield and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved her Lord Savior Jesus Christ, her family, brothers and sisters in Christ, friends and everyone else.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse W. Gaither and Rosie May Lasley Gaither; four brothers James Robert "Dutch" Gaither, Irvin "Pete" Gaither, Samuel "Sammy" Gaither and Thomas "Tommy" Gaither; and a sister, Katherine Stanton.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wendell Sandlin of Eastview; two sons, Darrell (Mary) Sandlin of Leitchfield and Tracy (Heather) Sandlin of Louisville; a daughter Geneva Rose (Fred) Halberg of Elizabethtown; five brothers Ricky, Danny, Freddy (Anna), Mark and Bobby (Tara) Gaither all of Leitchfield; and three sisters Wilma "Pettie" (Mike) Johnson of Leitchfield, Nellie "Rita" Hardin of Edmonson County and Linda Decker of Leitchfield.She also is survived by four granddaughters Christin (Tim) Swords of Elizabethtown, Candace (Chip) Halberg of Elizabethtown, Autumn Sandlin of Lebanon Junction and Ariana Sandlin of Rineyville; two great-grandsons, Nolan Halberg of Elizabethtown and Layne Sandlin of Rineyville; a great-granddaughter, Leia Chandler of Rineyville; and many nieces and nephews.The funeral is at noon today at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Brother Timothy Gage and Brother Gary Gaddie are officiating. Burial is in the McGrew Cemetery.Visitation resumes at 9 a.m. today until time of services.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the McGrew Church Cemetery Fund.Condolences may be expressed at dermittfuneralhome.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close