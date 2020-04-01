Services
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Comeaux Community Chapel
624 Irma St.
Beaumont, LA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Live Oak Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Adel Chaison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adel Taylor Leaven Chaison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adel Taylor Leaven Chaison Obituary
Adel Taylor Leaven Chaison

Beaumont - Adel Taylor Leaven Chaison 89, gained her wings in Beaumont, TX on March 25, 2020. She was born in Plaquemine, LA. Her parents Ross Taylor and Dorothea Arnold moved to Monroe, LA. Later she moved to Beaumont to live with her aunt and uncle, Jasper and Bertha Leaven after the death of her mother. She was a retired US Postal Supervisor. Her husband of 55 wonderful years, Raymond Charles Chaison, Sr. who preceded her in death. Love and memories will remain in the hearts of her children and family. She is survived by her sons, David Ray Leaven, Raymond Chaison, Jr. (Marylyn), Ronald Phillip Chaison, daughters; Carol Donald (Lionel), Verlis Adams (Eddie); 13 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Gaynell Martin and Ruby Chaison and host of family and friends. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Shelia Compton for the love and care of our Mother during her illness. On Friday, April 3, 2020, visitation 11AM - 6PM at Comeaux Community Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. She will be laid to rest at Live Oak Memorial Park at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 under the direction of Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to McCabe Roberts Avenue UMC in the name of Adel Chaison Memorial, mccaberobertsumc.com. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in The News Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -