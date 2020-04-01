|
Adel Taylor Leaven Chaison
Beaumont - Adel Taylor Leaven Chaison 89, gained her wings in Beaumont, TX on March 25, 2020. She was born in Plaquemine, LA. Her parents Ross Taylor and Dorothea Arnold moved to Monroe, LA. Later she moved to Beaumont to live with her aunt and uncle, Jasper and Bertha Leaven after the death of her mother. She was a retired US Postal Supervisor. Her husband of 55 wonderful years, Raymond Charles Chaison, Sr. who preceded her in death. Love and memories will remain in the hearts of her children and family. She is survived by her sons, David Ray Leaven, Raymond Chaison, Jr. (Marylyn), Ronald Phillip Chaison, daughters; Carol Donald (Lionel), Verlis Adams (Eddie); 13 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Gaynell Martin and Ruby Chaison and host of family and friends. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Shelia Compton for the love and care of our Mother during her illness. On Friday, April 3, 2020, visitation 11AM - 6PM at Comeaux Community Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. She will be laid to rest at Live Oak Memorial Park at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 under the direction of Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to McCabe Roberts Avenue UMC in the name of Adel Chaison Memorial, mccaberobertsumc.com. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in The News Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020