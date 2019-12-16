Services
Adele Waddill Ransom


1927 - 2019
Adele Waddill Ransom Obituary
Adele Waddill Ransom

Monroe - Adele Waddill Ransom, 92, was born in Baton Rouge, LA, November 19, 1927, and passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Monroe, LA.

She attended McMain School for Girls, graduated with a Pre-Medical degree from LSU, received her teacher's certificate from ULM, and taught in both city and parish schools. She taught science at River Oaks School.

Adele and her late husband Paul were active in the local and state Farm Bureaus. She became a flower show judge and studied horticulture intensely. Her interest in her garden, especially her roses, kept her very active in her late years.

Adele served as president of the Monroe Garden Club and president of the Northeast Louisiana Rose Society. She was also a member of La Petite Maison Garden Club and the Monroe Junior Charity League.

She was duly elected to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and served from 1987- 1995 and served on the Ouachita Correctional Center Advisory Committee. She was instrumental in preventing flooding in her district by obtaining funding for the pumps on Lone Wa Bayou. She received a Presidential Citation for her work to prevent flooding.

In 2011, Adele received the" Outstanding Women in Government Award", in New Orleans, for outstanding public service. She was an active member of Delta Delta Delta Alumnae, the Potpourri Book Club, and the Anna Noe Sunday School Class of First United Methodist Church. Her constant and beloved companion has been her wire-haired fox terrier, Flapper, who helped co-host her annual Christmas parties.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Burg Waddill; husband, Paul Standley Ransom; sister, Betty Russell.

She is survived by her sons, Burg (Carol) and John (Jennifer).

Pallbearers are Steve Allen, Tim Allen, David Erskine, C.A. Lowe, Sal Pettito, and Kirt Touchstone.

Many thanks to her very special caregivers Stacy Parker, Ann Wisecarver, Terry White, and Ty Walker.

Any memorials or donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or .

The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Loop Road, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time at the church. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA, immediately following the funeral.

Published in The News Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
