Mrs. Adrienne Delery DayMonroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Adrienne Delery Day, 82, of Monroe, LA, will be 10:00AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe with Deacon Scott Brandle officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.Mrs. Day was born November 25, 1937 and passed away on September 23, 2020. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Mrs. Day retired after 30 years from South Central Bell/AT&T. She enjoyed making dolls, crocheting, eating waffles, and watching Dr. Pol.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Rosemary Robertson Delery; husband, Kenneth Day; and sister, Geraldine Shoemaker.Survivors include daughter, Gina Panchard (Renee); sister, Rena Garvan (James); numerous nieces, and nephews; and her dog, Panzie.Pallbearers will be James Garvan, Patrick McCormick, Daniel Devereux, Derrick Devereux, Phillip Wilson, and Kyle Kulp.Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe