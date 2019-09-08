|
Agnes "Chi Chi" Grafton
RUSTON - Agnes "Chi Chi" Grafton completed her earthly journey on September 6, 2019. She was born in Ruston, LA on September 18, 1912. She grew up in Ruston, and graduated from Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech. She taught at Haynesville High School for two years. She was employed by the U.S. Soil Conservation Service for five years, Ark-La Gas for 10 years, and Louisiana Power and Light Company for 20 years.
Agnes married George "Sport" Grafton in 1935. For many years she served as choir director, treasurer, and Sunday School teacher at Bernice United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Dr. Warren "Donny" Grafton (Carol) and Dr. Hoye Grafton (Jane). Grandchildren: Dr. Mary Katherine Zanone, Dr. Lee "Bo" Grafton (Becky), Dr. Melannie Turpin (Cory), Mitchell Grafton, Joan McMaster (Ryan), Richard Paquette, and Lorraine Paquette. Great grandchildren: Anna Zanone, Donovan Turpin, Cameron Turpin, Jillian Turpin, Lillian Turpin, Beau Grafton, Georgia Grafton, Leigh Grafton, Sallie McMaster, Aubrey McMaster, Blair McMaster, and Samantha Courtney. And also, Carol McDonald, wife of predeceased favorite nephew, Jesse McDonald.
Pallbearers: Dr. Bo Grafton, Mitchell Grafton, Dr. Cory Turpin, Donovan Turpin, Ryan McMaster, and Hank Warden.
Visitation will be at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Ruston, LA Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston. Interment will follow in the Bernice Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston, LA.
The family wishes to express thanks to the personnel at The Russ Place in Ruston, LA for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Bernice United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 189, Bernice, LA 71222.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 8, 2019