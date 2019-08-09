|
Agnes Marie Huebinger Allen
West Monroe - Agnes Marie Huebinger Allen passed through this life on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at her home in West Monroe. She was born on October 14, 1928 in Marion, Guadalupe County, Texas and was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Tobelman, and parents, John and Rosalie Zuehl Huebinger, and three doting brothers, Vincent, James, and Jerome Huebinger.
Survivors include five of her six children: John Earl Allen, Jr. (JoAnn), Calhoun; Georgia A. Williams, Calhoun; Glenn Allen, West Monroe; Andrea Mockenhaupt (Bill), West Monroe; and Richard Allen, Merida, Mexico; as well as her brother, John in Lake Havasu, Arizona, and sister-in law, Clara Huebinger, New Braunfels, Texas.
Six surviving grandchildren are John P. Rutledge Jr. (Stacy), Corre A. Criswell (Richard), Jennifer K. Canterberry, Kristopher S. Tobelman, J. Chance Allen, and Juliann M. Allen. Great-grandchildren are Kristen Canterberry, Nathan Canterberry, Sebastian Criswell, Mallory Rutledge, John P. Rutledge III, and Grayson Rutledge.
Agnes graduated from Our Lady of the Lake High School in San Antonio, Texas in 1945 and enrolled at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio at the young age of 16 prior to marrying John Earl Allen, Sr. in 1948. She was employed at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio and later at Sears and Roebuck Company in Monroe for 30 years before retiring at age 71.
After relocating to West Monroe permanently in 1961, Agnes became a member of St. Paschal's Catholic Church and reared her children and resided in Parkwood Subdivision until her death. She was a long-time member of Northeast LA Chapter of Parents without Partners and enjoyed many friendships made over the years.
As a small child in the German immigrant communities of Marion, Seguin, and New Braunfels, Texas, Agnes attended community dances with her family and throughout her life, retained a love of music and dancing. A favorite was Big Band music that she listened and danced to as a teenager in the 1940's. She also maintained a deep appreciation for live music no matter the venue or talent level.
Agnes was fortunate to have had numerous good friends and neighbors in her life with whom she shared many laughs and fun times. She was also blessed with exceptional caretakers during the last years of her life that included Brenda Banks and Rose White.
Services will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00PM with a private interment at St Pascal's Catholic Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM.
Pallbearers will be John Rutledge, Jr., Kristopher Tobleman, Chance Allen, Trey Rutledge, Sebastian Criswell, and Nathan Canterberry. Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Criswell, John Rutledge, Sr., Carl LeJeune, and Travis Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Agnes Huebinger Allen to St. Paschal's Catholic Church in West Monroe or Louisiana Tech University Foundation, Parkinson's Resource Center. P.O. Box 3183, Ruston, La 71272-0001.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019