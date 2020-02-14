|
Alberto Godina
Shreveport - Funeral service for Mr. Alberto Godina, 54, of Shreveport, LA, will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow in Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah, LA.
Mr. Godina was born on November 10, 1965, in Saginaw, MI and passed away on February 11, 2020, in Shreveport, LA. He worked with PSI Services for over 30 years.
Survivors include his brothers, Jerardo and Clem Godina; sisters, Lisa Godina and Debra Godina Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Online registry/condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020