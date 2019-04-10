|
|
Alice Henry Collins
West Monroe - WEST MONROE - Words cannot express the love we have for our precious mother, Alice Henry Collins, age 90. She was born August 23, 1928, and peacefully passed from her earthly life while at home on Monday, April 8, 2019 into eternity with her Heavenly Father.
Services will be held at Mulhearn's West Monroe: Visitation Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5-7pm. Life celebration service will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 am with Rev. Charles Martindale officiating. Interment will follow at Wilhite Cemetery.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, James "Jack" and Susie Tidwell Henry; husband, William A. (Bill/Buddy) Collins, Sr.; children, Ginger Lee Collins Barron, William A. (Bill) Collins, Jr., Dan Henry Collins & Gary Alan Collins; Son-in-law James Scott Howell Jr.; Granddaughter, Dondi Walker Copeland; siblings, Dorothy Paukstis, Reacy Henry, and Irma Jean Antley.
She is survived by her children, Judy Collins Howell, Kay Collins Newman (Neil), Susan Collins Simoneaux (Wade), Daughter-in-law, Karen McQueen Collins, Son-in-law Barry Barron; her siblings Mary Grace Moore, Evelyn Ayers and her beloved "Right-hand man", Breasia Sheppard. Alice had 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Everyone who knew Alice knows she was an avid sports fan. For decades she played and coached softball for her church and multiple recreational teams as a catcher and a pitcher. Also, for decades, she bowled on multiple leagues at Western Lanes and traveled with her favorite "Happy Five" friends (Bobbie Stewart, Marie Babb, Joyce Brown, and Barbara Bennett) for bowling tournaments. She played tennis on multiple leagues as well and won the Senior National Championship and participated in the Senior Olympics Tennis Tournaments. At First Baptist Church WM, where she was a member, she also played and won ping-pong tournaments and played on the volleyball team. In addition to her sports, Alice was an expert seamstress/designer for so many. All that visited her home saw her numerous trophies from her accomplishments. However, Alice's greatest trophies were her family. She was such a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She was awarded a lifelong PTA membership from all of her service throughout rearing her seven children. She also was a crusader for the Cancer Society, March of Dimes and other charities.
Alice's grandsons will serve as pallbearers: James (Tres) Howell III, Scooter Howell, Timothy Howell, Will Collins, Chad Collins, Benjy Collins, Ned Newman, Billy Newman, Gary Newman, Jake Newman and Adam Milford.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 10, 2019