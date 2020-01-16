|
Alice Jeanette Gibson
West Monroe - Funeral services for Alice Jeanette Gibson, 76, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jeanette was born November 10, 1943 in Monroe, Louisiana, and passed away January 15, 2020 in West Monroe, Louisiana.
Jeanette started her nursing career in 1974 at St. Francis Hospital. After 10 years, she then went on to her true calling, working with the mentally challenged, where she started working for G. B. Cooley to presently working at Heart's Desire.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Gibson; two granddaughters, Harleigh Alexander, and Makenzie Sanders.
She is survived by her four daughters, Lori Solomon of Nashville, TN, Tammy Prosper of West Monroe, LA, Kimberly Alexander of West Monroe, LA, and Krista Gibson of Bastrop, LA; sister, Genece Hall of West Monroe, LA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues.
Jeanette was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, like no other. She is the definition of unconditional love and was a blessing to all who knew her.
Visitation services will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to The .
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020